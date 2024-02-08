Watercolor Painting and Drawing Classes

× Expand Giselle Harrington "Rainbow Row," watercolor by Giselle Harrington

This February through March learn the traditional techniques of watercolor painting, or learn the basics of drawing for a solid foundation in your art practice with watercolor artist and illustrator Giselle Harrington.

These classes offer the foundational skills needed to master representational drawing and watercolor painting. The drawing classes are recommended everyone new to art-making as well as those wishing to become better painters.

Giselle Harrington studied painting and drawing at the Art Students League of New York and the School of Visual Arts, where she got her MFA in Illustration in 2018. Her professional work includes book illustrations, commissioned portraits, and showing paintings made en plein air around Charleston and Western Massachusetts.