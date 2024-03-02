Where the Wild Things Run 5K

Walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages, come explore your wild side on the scenic nature trails at Caw Caw Interpretive Center. An award ceremony with food and beverages will be held immediately afterward. Family friendly yoga and other activities will go on throughout the morning. Open to all abilities and fitness levels.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Caw Caw Interpretive Center

"This is one of the best kept 5K secrets in America. Sandy dirt roads, forest trails, grassy levees and boardwalk - all in one race! Absolutely spectacular."

Fees & Registration

Register Online

Race Fee: $38 per person

Preregistration is required and ends Wednesday, February 28. Space is limited, and event is expected to sell out.

Shirts are not guaranteed with registrations received after January 27.

Race Details