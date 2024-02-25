Wild Child Triathlon

to

Register Here

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

On Sunday, February 25th, from 8 am to 11 am, The LENS Foundation will host the Wild Child Triathlon at Palmetto Hall within the Wild Dunes Resort.

Open to young triathletes aged 6-12, the race features swimming, biking, and running segments, capped at 100 spirited participants to ensure a personalized experience.

Age Categories - age of athlete is determined by their age on Dec. 31st, 2024:

Age 6: 

25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50  mile run

Age 7-8: 

25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50  mile run

Age 9-10: 

50 meter swim / 1 mile bike / 1 mile run

Age 11-12: 

100 meter swim / 3 mile bike / 1 mile run

You can register here.

The LENS Foundation, is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen community relations and improving public safety through support for our local police.

Info

WD.jpg
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - Wild Child Triathlon - 2024-02-25 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild Child Triathlon - 2024-02-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild Child Triathlon - 2024-02-25 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild Child Triathlon - 2024-02-25 08:00:00 ical