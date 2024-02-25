On Sunday, February 25th, from 8 am to 11 am, The LENS Foundation will host the Wild Child Triathlon at Palmetto Hall within the Wild Dunes Resort.

Open to young triathletes aged 6-12, the race features swimming, biking, and running segments, capped at 100 spirited participants to ensure a personalized experience.

Age Categories - age of athlete is determined by their age on Dec. 31st, 2024:

Age 6:

25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50 mile run

Age 7-8:

25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50 mile run

Age 9-10:

50 meter swim / 1 mile bike / 1 mile run

Age 11-12:

100 meter swim / 3 mile bike / 1 mile run

You can register here.

The LENS Foundation, is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen community relations and improving public safety through support for our local police.