Wild Dunes Literary Series Spring Luncheon

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Save the date for the Wild Dunes Literary Series Spring Luncheon: Thursday, April 18th.

Don’t miss this intimate conversation between American chef, restauranteur, bestselling author, and TV host Vivian Howard with NY Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe. It will be an experience everyone will savor at the world-class Wild Dunes Resort with Buxton Books. Ticket details coming very soon! 

Info

