2024 Isle of Palms Songwriter Festival Scheduled for April 14th

The 2024 Isle of Palms Songwriter Festival will be held on Sunday, April 14th, from 2 pm to 10 pm, at The Dinghy (8 JC Long Blvd.). The event will benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief and the Lowcountry Music Scholarship

During the event, local and regional songwriters will perform original songs across two stages in The Dinghy's parking lot. The artist lineup and performance times can be seen below:

1:00pm Festival Begins

1:30pm – 2:00pm Sean Keefer

2:00pm – 2:30pm Stefanie Potter

2:30pm – 3:00pm Jo Kokri-Bhatt & Chris Boone

3:00pm – 3:30pm Nathan Davis

3:30pm – 4:00pm The Letter Show

4:00pm – 4:30pm K.B. Reidenbach

4:30pm – 5:00pm Doug Walters

5:00pm – 5:30pm Kevin Fox

5:30pm – 6:00pm Heather Rice

6:00pm – 6:30pm Ronnie Johnson

6:30pm – 7:00pm Kelly Sanchez

7:00pm – 7:30pm Kevin & Lauren

7:30pm – 8:00pm Irene Rose

8:00pm – 8:30pm Bryon Moore

9:00pm – 10:00pm Mel Washington

