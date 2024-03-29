2024 Isle of Palms Songwriter Festival Scheduled for April 14th

The 2024 Isle of Palms Songwriter Festival will be held on Sunday, April 14th, from 2 pm to 10 pm, at The Dinghy (8 JC Long Blvd.). The event will benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief and the Lowcountry Music Scholarship

During the event, local and regional songwriters will perform original songs across two stages in The Dinghy's parking lot. The artist lineup and performance times can be seen below:

  • 1:00pm                                 Festival Begins
  • 1:30pm – 2:00pm                 Sean Keefer
  • 2:00pm – 2:30pm                 Stefanie Potter
  • 2:30pm – 3:00pm                 Jo Kokri-Bhatt & Chris Boone
  • 3:00pm – 3:30pm                 Nathan Davis
  • 3:30pm – 4:00pm                 The Letter Show
  • 4:00pm – 4:30pm                 K.B. Reidenbach
  • 4:30pm – 5:00pm                 Doug Walters
  • 5:00pm – 5:30pm                 Kevin Fox
  • 5:30pm – 6:00pm                 Heather Rice
  • 6:00pm – 6:30pm                 Ronnie Johnson
  • 6:30pm – 7:00pm                 Kelly Sanchez
  • 7:00pm – 7:30pm                 Kevin & Lauren
  • 7:30pm – 8:00pm                 Irene Rose
  • 8:00pm – 8:30pm                 Bryon Moore
  • 9:00pm – 10:00pm               Mel Washington

Click here for more info.