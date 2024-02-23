A Few Gusty Storms This Afternoon

A cold front is moving into South Carolina this morning, which is the cause of the areas of rain over parts of the state. It's nothing extreme, with most of the state seeing around a quarter-inch of rainfall. However, there is just enough moisture, instability, and shear present to be concerned for thunderstorms over parts of the state this afternoon and early evening. The stronger storms will be capable of causing locally damaging wind and hail. So, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put a large chunk of the state in a level 1 of 5 severe weather risk for the rest of today and tonight.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook graphic for today and tonight with South Carolina highlighted.

The time of concern will run from around 2 p.m. over the western part of the outlined area and will end as storms move offshore just after nightfall around 7-8 p.m.

Cooler air will plunge into South Carolina behind this front, knocking temperatures down closer to seasonal levels. Also, we'll see a fast-moving upper-level disturbance crossing the Canadian Prairies today reach us Saturday afternoon. It will trigger another round of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in spots, mostly over areas close to the North Carolina line. I don't expect to see severe storms, but locally gusty winds and small hail might accompany the stronger ones.

Tranquility returns for Sunday and this next quiet stretch will last through Wednesday. Sunday will be chilly, but it will warm up nicely during the first part of next week. Much of the state will reach the 70s on Monday, and almost the entire state will be in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some places in the Lowcountry might even touch 80 on Wednesday. Sunday and Monday look mainly sunny but look for a lot of high cloudiness on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday through Wednesday will feature fantastic weather, whether the sky is blue or bright gray.

Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front moves through. It doesn't look like a major event, but I can't rule out another low-end severe storm situation like we're seeing today, so it will be something to watch as Thursday gets closer.

Early signs are that a few cool and dry days will follow on Friday through next weekend. However, some computer models show an alternate idea where this next front becomes stationary over or near South Carolina, keeping us unsettled and wet next weekend. That will be something else to watch in the coming days.