Beyond the Ballot: Redefining Citizenship through an Election Year

As our country braces for the electoral storm, or more gently described as a 2020 Déjà vu, there's an invitation to redefine our roles as citizens beyond the voting booth. In the midst of the fervor and intensity that often accompanies a contentious election year, maintaining civility becomes an essential anchor in fostering a healthy and constructive societal discourse. It is a significant milestone in our journey towards enlightenment to recognize that diverse perspectives contribute to the richness of our lives (and democracy).

Amidst debates and differing opinions, allow active listening and emotional intelligence be the tools that we use to optimize our conversations. Seek to understand rather than solely to be understood, recognizing the humanity in each individual's beliefs. Embrace empathy and respect, acknowledging that people come from various backgrounds and experiences that shape their viewpoints. By practicing patience, listening actively, and responding with compassion, we can elevate the discourse and foster an environment where differing opinions are not only tolerated but appreciated. In choosing kindness, we contribute to a more united and understanding society, transcending political differences for the greater good of our shared community.

Here are some guiding recommendations for integrating mindfulness into the heart of political exchanges:

Explore the idea that mindfulness isn't just a personal philosophy but a revolutionary act of redefining citizenship. How can our everyday choices be an extension of our civic duty, contributing to the greater good?

Practice the notion of a "political fast" — a deliberate and mindful approach to consuming political information during an election year. Can intentional disengagement from the constant stream of news lead to more informed and thoughtful decision-making?

Address and journal the divisiveness that often characterizes election years and explore how intentional living can foster community cohesion. What intentional actions can citizens take to build bridges, promote understanding, and strengthen the fabric of their neighborhoods?

Challenge the notion that civic engagement begins and ends with voting. How can citizens invest their time and energy in local causes and initiatives that align with their values? From volunteering to community organizing, intentional living can manifest in various ways.

In the whirlwind of an election year, the call for mindfulness is more than a personal choice; it's a reimagining of citizenship itself. As we navigate the political landscape, let's recognize that intentional choices can be a catalyst for positive change. Beyond the ballot, intentional living becomes a transformative force that shapes not only our lives but also the collective destiny of our communities and nation.

Thank you, dear readers, for investing your time in my column. Your insights are invaluable—please share your thoughts and feedback to help me continually improve and tailor future content to exceed your expectations. e: stephanie@washwithwaterfamily. com

ABOUT :

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals, athletes, and corporations. As a seasoned health and wellness practitioner trained under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.

Stephanie Pascarella has proudly called Isle of Palms home since 2010.