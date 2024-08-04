CCPL Branches and Offices Closing for Tropical Storm Debby

Due to the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Debby, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches and offices will be closed on Monday, August 5th. Staff will be monitoring the weather closely and future closures will be announced if needed.

Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed during this time. Patrons are asked to not leave items outside of the book drops. As a reminder, patrons may still access CCPL's digital resources during the closures by visiting ccpl.org.

For updates on CCPL branches, visit ccpl.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For official storm updates and information, visit charlestoncounty.org or follow Charleston County Government on social media.