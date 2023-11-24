Five Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Charleston 2023

As the calendar flips to December and Charleston's historic streets shimmer with festive lights, the city transforms into a winter wonderland, welcoming locals and visitors alike to its array of holiday pop-up bars. Each venue, from the charming rooftops of Downtown to the quaint corners of Mount Pleasant, offers a magical escape into a world of seasonal cheer. In this guide, we'll whisk you away on a festive journey through Charleston's most enchanting pop-up bars, where holiday spirits soar high, and every cocktail tells a story of winter's joy and merriment. Get ready to explore the city's most jubilant nooks, festooned with twinkling lights and brimming with holiday charm.

Harold’s Cabin Holiday Pop-Up (Downtown | Westside): Running from November 14, 2023, to January 1, 2024, this event features holiday decor, Ugly Christmas Sweater events, rooftop igloo packages, festive drinks, and seasonal menu items​​.

Miracle Pop-up at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Mount Pleasant): From November 20 to December 31, 2023, enjoy Christmas decor, specialty holiday drinks, festive mugs for sale, and festive bites. There are also Breakfast with Santa events on the first and second weekends of December​​.

Little Pine at Little Palm (Downtown | Lower King): This pop-up bar is open from November 16, 2023, to January 8, 2024, offering festive cocktails, themed decor, and cozy cabins with private Gondolas for sipping seasonal beverages​​.

Sippin’ Santa (Downtown | Upper King): Available from November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024, it features festive cocktails in signature Christmas mugs and glassware, and specialty dinner, brunch, and lunch menus​​.

Emeline’s Winter Courtyard: Operating from November 24, 2023, to January 7, 2024, this includes cozy cocktails, firepits, shareable plates, and fondue specials in personal yurts​​.