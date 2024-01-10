Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday

The next installment of Restaurant Week South Carolina kicks off tomorrow, January 11th, 2024 and runs through Sunday, January 21st, 2024. In the Charleston area, there are over 50 restaurants that will be participating.

The popular event offers patrons the opportunity to explore and enjoy cuisine from Palmetto State chefs, as participating restaurants offer specially-selected lunch and dinner menus. From fine to casual dining, there participating restaurants for every taste.

Here are the participating Charleston area restaurants (subject to change):

To view a complete list of participating restaurants, view menus, or make reservations, visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.