City of Isle of Palms Partners with Citibot to Launch New Alert, Chat Service

The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) has launched its new customer service platform, ‘Sunnie’. ‘Sunnie’ includes an accessible web chat assistant on the city’s website and a text message feature. The platform was launched in partnership with Citibot, the leading provider of interactive chat solutions for local government.

With ‘Sunnie,’ the community can quickly and easily get answers to their questions, find information on various city services, submit service requests, send a message to staff or sign up for text message notifications tailored to their interests. The platform was developed with the latest AI-driven chatbot technology, allowing the city to automate and scale its customer service efforts to help with the day-to-day needs of staff, residents and visitors.

‘Sunnie’s’ web chat service can be found on the city’s website (www.iop.net) where both desktop and mobile users will notice the feature on the bottom right section of their browser window. Clicking on the icon launches a chat window, greeting users and prompting them to enter their questions or service requests.

To start a conversation via text message, text “Hello” to (877) 607-6IOP (467). ‘Sunnie’ immediately responds with a short greeting explaining the ways to use the service and a link to sign up for text message notifications.

If at any time during the interaction an IOP resident or visitor needs assistance from city staff, they can send a message to ‘Sunnie’ and the appropriate staff member will follow up with them.

“This platform will allow us to extend the lines of communication with our residents and everyone who seeks more information about the island,” said IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds. “Providing different options to connect with the city is paramount since everyone has different communication preferences. We want to ensure we reach people in the way that suits them best.”

Based in Charleston, SC, Citibot LLC was formed in 2016 with a mission of making cities and counties accessible for all. Bratton Riley, Citibot’s co-founder and CEO, was inspired by the evolution of the conversational chatbot and its ability to help governments be more accessible and accountable to every resident.

“People’s expectations of high-quality customer service are ever-increasing,” said Riley. “Cities like the Isle of Palms are leading the way by delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.”

For more information on how the City of Isle of Palms is using Citibot, visit www.iop.net.

About Citibot:

Citibot is a leading provider of AI-powered chatbot solutions for citizens and their governments to use for efficient and effective communication and civic change. Using smart text messaging and web chat technology, Citibot helps residents get answers to questions, report issues, send messages directly to staff, and receive real-time alerts. For more information visit http://citibot.io.