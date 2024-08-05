City of Isle of Palms Provides Weather Update

The City of Isle of Palms is closely monitoring the storm and the potential impacts to our area. City department heads have met daily to review and provide updates on storm preparations, ensure buildings and facilities are secured, all necessary equipment and resources are on hand and operational and essential & public safety personnel are on standby.

Mayor Phillip Pounds declared a State of Emergency at Isle of Palms ahead of Hurricane Debby, as it is anticipated to bring historic levels of rain and strong winds to the community.

Weather Update:

Charleston County is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning and a Flood Watch

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Potential historic rainfall is expected along South Carolina with 10-20 inches, and 20-30 inches of rain along the coast.

Timing of impacts: Rainfall will begin on Monday and tropical storm force winds will start Monday evening - early Tuesday through Thursday. It will be a multiple-day event.

Storm surge predicted at 2-4 feet.

Rainfall is predicted to be historic and catastrophic.

City Operations:

Sandbags are available at the Public Safety Building, 30 JC Long Blvd. and are limited to 10 per residence, for Isle of Palms residents only. Sand is available in the large Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive. Residents will need to fill their own bags.

Public Works staff are actively clearing ditches, storm drains and pre-deploying pumps in flood-prone areas.

Yellow garbage barrels on the beach are being removed from the beach on Monday.

The city is increasing staffing in the Police and Fire Departments to ensure swift response and recovery.

Normal garbage collection schedule on Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th. No garbage collection on Thursday, August 8th and Friday, August 9th.

Closures:

City Administrative offices and the Recreation Center will be closed from Tuesday, August 6th through Thursday, August 8th. Normal operating hours will resume on Friday, August 9th.

Recreation Center classes scheduled for the evening of Monday, August 5th are canceled.

All meetings scheduled for this week have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Municipal Court scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th, will be rescheduled. All cases have been continued to September dates. Notices will be mailed to addresses on file. Any questions should be directed to Amy Lee, Clerk of Court at amyw@iop.net

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Phase 3 Drainage Project scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Public Restrooms on Front Beach will be closed on Tuesday, August 6th for the duration of the storm.

Suggested Preparations:

Residents whose homes are likely to flood should consider relocating to an alternative location.

Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to move vehicles to higher ground.

Remove or secure any items around the home that could cause damage due to the potential for strong wind gusts.

Do not drive around barricades or through standing water.

Residents should continue to monitor local weather forecasts and prepare now.

Sign up to receive text alerts from the city by texting “Hello” to 877-607-6467.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522.

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148.

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Additional Resources: