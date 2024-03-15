City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Hosts First Annual Art AT THE REC

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the inaugural Art at the Rec, a juried Art Show on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm.

The show will feature artists who live and work on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Mt. Pleasant, and the surrounding Charleston area are encouraged to apply. Application deadline is April 12, 2024, at 12 pm. Approved mediums include watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, drawing, etching, pastels, and mixed media. IOP Recreation Department will notify confirmed artists by May 1st, 2024.

The Art Show will be located inside the Recreation Center. Participating artists will display and sell artwork throughout the event. If desired, artists may work throughout the day and demonstrate their process.

As an enhanced, multiple-level, educational process, the IOP Recreation Department Youth Art Classes, Blooming Artists (AGES 3-5) and Stroke of Genius (AGES 6-10), will encourage participating children to select three (3) completed works of art from classes, January to June, to display and sell at the exhibit.

