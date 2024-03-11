City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Offer IOP Sunshine Academy New Program for Children

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will offer the IOP Sunshine Academy, a play and learn curriculum-based program for children ages 3-4. The program will run from August 13, 2024 to May 29, 2025, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 12 pm.

Although the IOP Sunshine Academy will follow the Charleston County School Calendar, parents can register children monthly, per semester, or for the school year. In addition, parents have the option to sign up for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Tuesday, and Thursday, or Monday to Friday.

Program cost:

$200 resident or $205 non-resident per month for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

$150 resident or $155 non-resident per month for Tuesday and Thursday

No drop-ins allowed

All children must be potty trained (no diapers) and required to bring a snack and water bottle.

WHEN: Monday – Friday, August 13, 2024 – May 27, 2025

WHERE: IOP Recreation Center, 24 28th Avenue

TIME: 9 am to 12 pm

