City of Isle of Palms Seeking Applications for Boards and Commissions

We are excited to announce that applications are now open for several important boards and commissions. We are seeking passionate individuals who are interested in making a positive impact in their community.

The following positions are available:

Planning Commission: Join this commission to contribute to the development and implementation of the community's long-term planning goals for the physical, social, and economic growth, development, and redevelopment of the city. Help shape the future of Isle of Palms by considering zoning regulations, land use, and infrastructure plans. Environmental Advisory Committee: If you are passionate about environmental issues and sustainable practices, this committee is the perfect fit for you. Collaborate with other members to advise on policies, programs, and initiatives that promote environmental conservation and protection. Board of Zoning Appeals: This board plays a crucial role in ensuring fair and consistent application of zoning regulations. Help review and make decisions on requests for variances, special exceptions, and appeals, ensuring that development projects align with the community's zoning requirements.

The city’s boards and commissions meet once a month at City Hall. Terms begin on January 1st and members serve two (2) or three (3) year terms, depending on the board or commission appointed.

If you are interested in any of these positions, we encourage you to apply online. Your expertise and dedication can make a real difference in shaping the future of our community. To learn more about the application process and requirements, please visit our website or contact City Hall at 843-886-6428.

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 30, 2024. Applications will be considered by the Administration Committee on Thursday, September 5th, 2024.