City of Isle of Palms Weather Update

The City of Isle of Palms is under a State of Emergency and has activated its Municipal Emergency Operations Center. Officials continue to monitor the storm and potential impacts to our area.

Weather Update:

Tropical Storm Debby is located 75 miles southeast of Beaufort, moving north, northwest

Anticipated periodic heavy showers in the area throughout the day

The storm is expected to make its second landfall in northern Charleston County this evening before midnight

Tropical Storm Debby is not expected to strengthen into hurricane while it is offshore prior to making landfall this evening

Latest forecast shows a lower threat of coastal flooding and storm surge – offshore winds will help keep the tides lower

Anticipated rainfall is 2-4 inches between today and Saturday

Tropical storm force winds are possible throughout the day and through the night, subsiding after sunrise tomorrow

City Operations

Garbage collection has been cancelled for the rest of the week. Normal garbage collection will resume on Monday, August 12.

City administrative offices and the Recreation Center will reopen at noon on Thursday, August 8.

All meetings and events scheduled for this week have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Municipal Court scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, will be rescheduled. All cases have been continued to September dates. Notices will be mailed to addresses on file. Any questions should be directed to Amy Lee, clerk of court, at amyw@iop.net.

Public Restrooms on Front Beach will be closed on Thursday, August 8 and will reopen on Friday, August 9.

Road Closures:

No road closures

Suggested Preparations:

Do not drive around barricades or through standing water.

Residents should continue to monitor local weather forecasts and prepare now.

Sign up to receive text alerts from the city by texting “Hello” to 877-607-6467.

Important Phone Numbers:

· For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

· Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522.

· Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148.

· Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

· Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

· Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

· Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Additional Resources:

· National Hurricane Center

· How to Make an Emergency Plan

· Evacuation Routes

· Emergency Preparations for Pets

· South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Guide

· Charleston County Emergency Management

· IOP Connector Storm Procedure