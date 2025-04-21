Deputies said there were injuries reported in a crash in the Hollywood area

A busy road in Hollywood, South Carolina, was closed for over three hours after a crash involving two vehicles. The accident happened on Sunday afternoon and caused a full roadblock in both directions.

Crash Happened Around 3:14 PM on Davison Road

The incident took place at about 3:14 p.m. on the 4000 block of Davison Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The crash forced deputies to shut down the road completely while they managed the scene.

Injuries Reported But No Details Shared

Authorities confirmed that there were injuries involved in the crash, but they have not released any information about how serious the injuries are or how many people were hurt. Emergency crews likely responded quickly, but details are still limited.

Road Reopened After More Than Three Hours

After being closed for more than three hours, Davison Road is now back open for traffic. The road closure caused delays for many drivers in the area, but things have now returned to normal.

While the road is now open, authorities have not yet shared full details about what caused the crash or how many people were involved. Drivers in the area are reminded to stay cautious and follow traffic safety rules. More updates may come once the sheriff’s office completes its investigation. Stay safe and alert while driving, especially in areas where accidents have recently occurred.

SOURCE