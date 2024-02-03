Driving Safety Home: Isle of Palms Hosts Golf Cart Safety Expo

The Isle of Palms community is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming Golf Cart Safety Expo, a key event proudly sponsored by the LENS Foundation Isle of Palms. In collaboration with the Isle of Palms Police Department and Recreation Center, the expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th.

Kerrie Ferrel of the IOP Recreation Center, hosting the event, shared, “Our focus is on fostering a safer community. The expo will include golf cart inspections, informative presentations, and engaging displays, all taking place at the IOP Recreation Center.”

Experts from the Isle of Palms Police Department will spearhead the event, offering attendees valuable insights into crucial safety practices and legalities surrounding golf cart usage.

× Expand LENS golf cart safety flyer - Golf cart registration

Sergeant Matthew Storen of the IOP Police Department highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating, “With the Isle of Palms being home to a multitude of golf carts, Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) safety has become a pivotal aspect of our law enforcement efforts. The tragic incident on Folly Beach last year not only raised local but also national awareness about this issue.”

In April 2023, a devastating accident occurred at Folly Beach: a golf cart, carrying four passengers, was hit by an intoxicated driver, resulting in a newlywed woman's death.

Local resident Dave Barr recounted a harrowing incident involving his daughter, Lauren, in a golf cart. She suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed, after being thrown from her LSV. “It was a traumatic brain injury of the worst kind,” Barr said. Fortunately, Lauren recovered and recently celebrated the birth of her first child. It’s heart-wrenching to recall her condition back then. We’re thankful she survived and blessed with a beautiful granddaughter now,” Barr reflected.

Sergeant Storen emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines, not just for LSV operators but also for other drivers and pedestrians nearby.

“There have been narrow escapes, notably a July 4th incident involving an LSV, echoing the Folly Beach tragedy, where the LSV wasn’t at fault,” he said.

Grady Marsh, operator of Just Beachy Golf Cart Rentals, echoed the importance of safety. His company ensures all rental vehicles are well-maintained, and renters are educated about safe operation and local driving regulations. “As a rental provider in the community, I’m deeply conscious of the risks and committed to offering a secure, enjoyable experience for my customers,” Marsh stated. He expressed his eagerness to participate in the upcoming event, offering safety inspections for LSVs.

Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds also chimed in, “Golf carts are a convenient mode of transport on our small island, but adherence to safety rules and regulations is crucial for everyone’s safety.” He sees the event as an ideal platform for educating both residents and visitors.

Kerrie Ferrel invites the community to this interactive, all-ages educational event. “The IOP LENS and Police Department have played a pivotal role in launching this initiative. Expect their continued commitment to community engagement and the safety of our island. We anticipate a successful and informative event.”

For more information or to register, please visit www.lensiop.org.