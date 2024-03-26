Fire strikes twice on Isle of Palms

An Isle of Palms home was gutted by a fire March 10, and, despite windy conditions, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and limit the damage to nearby houses.

Just a day later, on March 11, the IOP Fire Department got another call, this time to extinguish a fire in a two-apartment unit in Wild Dunes. No injuries were reported in either case.

The March 10 fire, at 505 Ocean Blvd., was reported at 2:47 p.m., and units of the IOP Fire Department were dispatched a minute later. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:53 p.m., they discovered the elevated three-story home “heavily involved in fire in the front and both sides,” according to Fire Chief Craig Oliverius. He said two adults and a dog were able to escape the blaze without injuries.

The chief noted that it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Though the fire caused “extreme damage,” the homes on either side were virtually unscathed except for some melted siding at 507 Ocean Blvd.

“They had two houses they were trying to protect. They handled that as soon as they arrived,” Oliverius pointed out. “It was a wind-driven fire. The wind was pretty significant at that time of day. It was pushing heat and smoke toward the neighboring houses.”

Including the chief and Fire Marshal Sean Harshaw, 11 IOP fighters were on the scene. They were aided in fighting the fire by units from Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant. The IOP Police Department, Charleston County Rescue, Charleston County EMS, the city of Charleston and Dominion Energy all helped out as well.

Oliverius said Harshaw and the town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department investigated the fire the evening of March 10 and the morning of March 11 and listed the cause of the fire as “undetermined.”

A neighbor has started a GoFundMe for the occupants of the house – Marion Stone and Donna Tisdale at gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-marion-stone-donna-tisdale?cdn-cache=0.

“It’s no longer under investigation,” Oliverius said the afternoon of March 11.

The IOP Fire Department was dispatched to 7000 Palmetto Drive, in the Mariner’s Walk section of Wild Dunes at around 7:30 p.m. March 11. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire inside and outside the building. They evacuated the five-unit building and extinguished the fire. Help was provided by the Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County Emergency Medical Services, Charleston County Rescue, the IOP Police Department, Wild Dunes Resort security and the Wild Dunes Community Association.

According to Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds, the occupants of the other four units of the building were evacuated until the IOP Fire Department determined it was safe for them to return. He said Island Realty moved one of them to another Mariner’s Walk condo for the night, while a couple that had rented a unit through Beachside Real Estate was relocated to a house for the remainder of their stay. Wild Dunes Resort made arrangements for the others to stay in one of the resort’s hotels for the night.

“We are thankful to have a dedicated team and the support of our partners,” Oliverius said. “We also emphasize the importance of preventive measures to lower the risk of fire emergencies. Fires spread rapidly and sprinklers give people more time to escape while first responders are in transit. IOP Fire and Rescue encourages and supports the use of residential and commercial fire sprinklers to help save lives and property.”