First Tee to Host Caddyshack Shakedown at Islander 71

× Expand Caddyshack Concert 2024 - 1

First Tee - Greater Charleston will host a Caddyshack-themed benefit at Islander 71 on Saturday, September 7th. Proceeds will support character development programs for kids throughout Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

The Caddyshack Shakedown will feature live music, raffle prizes, food and drinks, and a Caddyshack costume contest. Themed attire is encouraged. The party starts at 5:00 pm, and the David Higgins Band will perform hits from the 80s and 90s from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. VIP tickets are on sale now at FirstTeeCHS.org/shakedown.

This benefit is a new addition to First Tee’s long-running GOLF&GALA. The 16th Annual Lowcountry GOLF&GALA will feature a full weekend of entertainment, including a golf tournament and gala at Wild Dunes Resort on Friday, September 6 followed by a pickleball social, pool party, and the Caddyshack Shakedown on Saturday, September 7. Sponsorships and golf tournament entries are on sale now at FirstTeeCHS.org/golfgala24.