GaryFest 2024 Set for January 13th at the Windjammer

All are welcome to attend GaryFest 2024 on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Admission is free.

What started as a celebration of Life for Gary Lyons in 2022, has evolved into everything Gary loved - a music festival and gathering of friends. GaryFest 2024 will benefit Carolina Studios, whose mission is to provide students with a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology, and media arts. Carolina Studios will have a table at the event and will accept donations to help continue their cause.

Live music will be provided by Sons a Pitches with Adele Deas and husband Bob Tobin Jr., Ed Hunnicutt, and Bob Sachs; Bourbon and Mead with Rick and Gail Pohl, Rand Randinelli, Andy Davidson, and Casey Himel; The Garey Brothers - Bobby, Ranny and Wyatt; and Gary’s own band of Brothers, The Knuckleheads including Edwin Porter, Dan Olivier, and Tom Danielson.