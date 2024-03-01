Get Used To The Gray

A storm moving through the Midwest is sending clouds and rain our way today. Chilly air is locked in place, holding temperatures in the 40s and 50s over most of the state, though coastal areas will reach the 60s. It's a routine event; it's not cold enough for messy winter precipitation nor warm enough for severe thunderstorms. However, we'll get a soaking rain as most of the state receives 1-2 inches.

This loop of visible satellite imagery from this morning shows a storm centered near St. Louis sending a mass of clouds across the Southeast toward South Carolina.

The storm will move away later tonight, but a weak upper-level disturbance trailing behind it will keep us mainly cloudy through Saturday, with some light rain lingering.

Sunday looks marginally better. The upper disturbance is a slow-mover and will remain a pest. It should be mainly rain-free, with only a bit of morning drizzle in spots, but clouds may hang around most of the day.

At least we get a warming trend over the weekend. Most of the state will reach the 60s on Saturday, and then Sunday will mainly feature 70s.

The first part of next week looks dry and warm, with highs mainly in the 70s across the state, but gray skies may be the rule. The next storm system in line will track through the southern tier of states during this time. Much high cloudiness will stream through the Southeast ahead of it. Monday could be bright, but clouds will thicken again on Tuesday. Our next round of rain begins as this storm arrives later Tuesday or Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday. Parts of the state may see thunderstorms, and it's too early to say whether there's any concern for severe storms. There is a chance since it will remain warm, with our highs mainly in the 70s as the storm crosses the region.

A Pacific-origin air mass will move in behind this storm, so any cooling behind it will be slight. Clouds might break for a time on Thursday, but no promises. Gray or bright, it looks to be a dry day. Then yet another storm brings another chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms again next Friday. The event may last 48 hours or longer, so we're at risk for wet weather again next weekend.

Early signs are that we could have a wider gap between storms during the following week and perhaps even (gasp) a sunny day or two.