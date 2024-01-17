Harsh Cold This Weekend

The sprawling storm over the western states today will only bring light rain to South Carolina when it moves through the region Thursday night. Extremely cold air will move into South Carolina behind that storm for this weekend.

Image Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

If you thought it was cold this morning, wait until this weekend, when it will be cold as a _________________ (insert your favorite cliché here).

This morning's low temperatures ranged from only the teens over the northern part of South Carolina (a few mountain spots may have fallen below 10°) to around 30° along our coast. Despite bright sunshine, we will only reach the low to middle 40s this afternoon. Temperatures moderate a bit for Thursday but will remain below average for mid-January.

A storm now crossing the Intermountain West will pass through this part of the country Thursday night into Friday morning with limited available moisture. For nearly all of the Palmetto State, it will be too warm for anything but rain to fall. It's also looking light; most places will see a tenth of an inch or less. There is a chance for the part of the Upstate well northwest of I-85 to see a brief period of freezing rain Thursday night. However, amounts will be minimal, and it looks to happen in the middle of the night, so the impacts will be minimal if the freezing rain even happens. The only concern will be for icy patches on elevated roads.

The coldest air we have seen since the cold snap of Christmas 2022 will spill into South Carolina behind this storm system. We won't feel it so much on Friday, though it will be brisk and chilly. We'll definitely feel it this weekend. Saturday will begin with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens in the Upstate to upper 20s along our coast, then most of the state will get no higher than the 30s that afternoon except for 40s in the Lowcountry. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest period as it drops to the teens over most of the state.

The forecast low temperatures for Sunday morning from the National Weather Service.

Image source: WeatherBELL

We will have a clear sky and a light wind on Saturday night and Sunday morning. That will allow the low-lying usual cold spots to get even colder, and we might see a few spots in the Upstate dip into the single digits.

This cold snap won't be as harsh as we saw at Christmas 2022. It won't get as cold as we saw then, but some areas will be within a few degrees. Also, we won't have as long a period with temperatures below freezing. For example, we had about 43 hours of subfreezing temperatures in Columbia then, but this weekend, the stretch will only be around 18 hours.

You'll still want to prepare. If your car is more than a few years old, you'll want to ensure the antifreeze can handle the cold. That check will take your mechanic only a minute or two (but some cars have to cool off first), or you can buy a cheap antifreeze tester.

Make sure that any exposed pipes in your home are properly insulated. If you will be away this weekend, don't lower your thermostat too much (I suggest a minimum of about 62°) and allow faucets to drip. Be sure you know where the water shutoff valve is for your home so you can quickly turn off the water supply if you have a pipe freeze and rupture. That will minimize the misery of the dry-out and clean-up process, which you must be diligent about.

Take it from me: a busted pipe can be a miserable experience. I had one burst in my apartment on Christmas Day back in '22 that flooded the whole place. I was away, and it was several hours before someone noticed water coming out of my front door and reported it. It took a couple of weeks of all my spare time to dry the carpets, clean up, and assess the damage, which was (naturally) just under my insurance deductible. I had my pipes dripping, and my thermostat was at 61°.

Also, don't forget about your outdoor pets, and be careful driving in town when it's extremely cold. A ruptured water main can spread water onto road surfaces that quickly freezes.

Look for a steady warmup next week, with temperatures going well above average late in the week. Parts of the state could see highs in the 70s by next Friday! The warm spell will likely last for the rest of this month, with a return to typical winter chill in early February.