How To Make Holiday-Themed Charcuterie Boards

This guide is your culinary compass to navigate through these festive occasions, teaching you how to create not just a delightful assortment of snacks, but a centerpiece that captures the essence of each holiday. Whether you're a fan of the rich, traditional hues of Christmas, the sparkling elegance of New Year's Eve, or the sweet, heart-warming tones of Valentine's Day, your charcuterie board can become a canvas for your festive expressions. So, grab your cheese knives and platters, and let's embark on a flavorful journey to design holiday-themed charcuterie boards that are not just visually stunning but also a feast for the palate!
Christmas Charcuterie Board
Cheeses:
- Brie
- Aged Cheddar
- Gouda
Meats:
- Smoked Turkey
- Ham
Crackers and Breads:
- Rosemary-infused crackers
- Whole wheat breadsticks
- Gingerbread men
Christmas Add-Ons:
- Red and green grapes
- Cranberries
- Pomegranate seeds
- Green and red apple slices
- Sprigs of rosemary and holly for decoration
- Red and green pepper slices
- Seasonal nuts (pistachios, spiced pecans)
- Red and green olives
- Peppermint ribbon candy
New Year's Eve Charcuterie Board
Cheeses:
- Aged Cheddar
- Gorgonzola
- Manchego
- Creamy Goat Cheese
Meats:
- Iberico Ham
- Duck Salami
- Proscuitto
Crackers and Breads:
- Crackers
- Breadsticks
New Year’s Eve Add-Ons:
- Grapes (for the midnight tradition)
- mini pickles
- raspberries, strawberries, blueberries
- dried mango
- Figs and blackberries
- Mini champagne bottles or glasses with sparkling wine
- Dark chocolate with gold leaf accents
- ferrero roches
- wrapped rolos
- Almonds
Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board
Cheeses:
Le Delice De Bourgogne Triple Cream Soft Ripened Cheese
- Unexpected Cheddar
- Wedge of Brie
- Honey Goat Cheese
Meats:
- Low Sodium Salami
- Prosciutto
Crackers:
- Fig & Olive Crisps
- 3 Seed Beet Crackers
- Multigrain Pita Bite Crackers
Valentine’s Day Add-Ons:
- Strawberries & Raspberries
- X & O Gummies
- Chocolate Hearts (wrapped & unwrapped)
- Freeze Dried Strawberries
- Sesame Honey Almonds
- Valentine’s pink and red M&Ms
- Conversation Hearts
- Honey
- Fig Butter