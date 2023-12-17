How To Make Holiday-Themed Charcuterie Boards

Celebrate with Style: Mastering the Art of Festive Charcuterie for Christmas, New Year's, and Valentine's Day

This guide is your culinary compass to navigate through these festive occasions, teaching you how to create not just a delightful assortment of snacks, but a centerpiece that captures the essence of each holiday. Whether you're a fan of the rich, traditional hues of Christmas, the sparkling elegance of New Year's Eve, or the sweet, heart-warming tones of Valentine's Day, your charcuterie board can become a canvas for your festive expressions. So, grab your cheese knives and platters, and let's embark on a flavorful journey to design holiday-themed charcuterie boards that are not just visually stunning but also a feast for the palate!

×

1 of 3

3b4f412a-bb18-4aa6-8cbc-86e3754c3ee9.webp
×

2 of 3

387f8751-ad5d-4f04-845f-0a6e0860f46a.webp
×

3 of 3

e32bb8e2-1db6-4e6f-9ba3-96afee15906c.webp

Christmas Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

  • Brie
  • Aged Cheddar
  • Gouda

Meats:

  • Smoked Turkey
  • Ham

Crackers and Breads:

  • Rosemary-infused crackers
  • Whole wheat breadsticks
  • Gingerbread men 

Christmas Add-Ons:

  • Red and green grapes
  • Cranberries
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Green and red apple slices
  • Sprigs of rosemary and holly for decoration
  • Red and green pepper slices
  • Seasonal nuts (pistachios, spiced pecans)
  • Red and green olives
  • Peppermint ribbon candy 

New Year's Eve Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

  • Aged Cheddar
  • Gorgonzola
  • Manchego
  • Creamy Goat Cheese

Meats:

  • Iberico Ham
  • Duck Salami
  • Proscuitto

Crackers and Breads:

  • Crackers
  • Breadsticks

New Year’s Eve Add-Ons:

  • Grapes (for the midnight tradition)
  • mini pickles
  • raspberries, strawberries, blueberries
  • dried mango
  • Figs and blackberries
  • Mini champagne bottles or glasses with sparkling wine
  • Dark chocolate with gold leaf accents
  • ferrero roches 
  • wrapped rolos 
  • Almonds

Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

Le Delice De Bourgogne Triple Cream Soft Ripened Cheese

  • Unexpected Cheddar
  • Wedge of Brie
  • Honey Goat Cheese

Meats:

  • Low Sodium Salami
  • Prosciutto

Crackers:

  • Fig & Olive Crisps
  • 3 Seed Beet Crackers
  • Multigrain Pita Bite Crackers

Valentine’s Day Add-Ons:

  • Strawberries & Raspberries
  • X & O Gummies
  • Chocolate Hearts (wrapped & unwrapped)
  • Freeze Dried Strawberries
  • Sesame Honey Almonds
  • Valentine’s pink and red M&Ms
  • Conversation Hearts
  • Honey
  • Fig Butter