In Bloom: Aligning Mind, Body, and Emotion with Spring

Pascarella

As the sun begins to make her entrance and winter offers its final goodbyes, the environment around us becomes increasingly dynamic, providing glimpses of spring on the horizon. The imminent shift symbolizes hope, renewal, and the cyclical nature of life. Below are some simple tips for aligning your mind, body and emotions for the upcoming spring season.

Hug a Tree: Yes, the hippies of the 70’s were on to something. Based on the latest research, hugging trees has been scientifically proven to reduce stress levels by reducing cortisol levels in the body. If you are not ready to tap into your inner “Woodstock” simply make a concerted effort to spend more time outside and immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy walks in Brittlebank, Hampton and Joe Riley Waterfront park or one of our extraordinary Charleston gardens and observe the signs of spring emerging around you. Activate your body and connect with nature through hiking, cycling, gardening, or practicing beach yoga.

Declutter and organize: Maria Kondo became a household name during the Pandemic teaching us all to “keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy.” Clear out items you no longer need, deep clean your home, and create systems to help you stay organized going forward.

Embrace Change: Poets for centuries have alluded to the elements of rebirth offered up as a gift from spring. Be open to change by recognizing behaviors and patterns that no longer serve you or the goals you have set for yourself this year.

Thank you, dear readers, for investing your time in my column. Your insights are invaluable—please share your thoughts and feedback to help me continually improve and tailor future content to exceed your expectations. e: stephanie@washwithwaterfamily. com

ABOUT :

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals. As a seasoned health and wellness advocate educated under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.