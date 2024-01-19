IOP Council looks at expanding use of tourism funds

Isle of Palms officials will consider using more of the money the city collects from tourism-related activities to pay for items such as salaries and benefits for police officers and firefighters.

At the City Council’s Jan. 11 workshop, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso pointed out that IOP already has one of the lowest property tax rates in Charleston County because it is able to leverage the money that comes in from the hospitality tax on food and beverages, as well as the city and state taxes on short-term rental properties.

She told Council members that the city’s 1% accommodations tax on short-term rentals pays for three firefighters and two police officers, while the hospitality tax covers the cost of a firefighter, a livability and special services officer and a police officer. The 2% state accommodations tax, meanwhile, pays for half the cost of the city’s public relations and tourism coordinator, two firefighters, three paramedics and one police officer.

According to Fragoso, the state accommodations tax pays for 22% and 17% of the Fire Department and Police Department personnel costs, respectively.

“We had a conversation last year about using more tourism dollars. I think we would be comfortable moving that up 25%, maybe 30%,” she said. “That is an opportunity for us to leverage the tourism dollars and potentially add positions that have not been funded by tourism dollars that I think are well-justified to do so.”

Fragoso noted that since the flow of tourism dollars can be affected by the economy, she and her staff employ a conservative budgeting strategy, but she added that the city’s fiscal year 2025 budget will probably use more tourism money for the city’s day-to-day operations.

Council Member Jan Anderson suggested that, based on IOP Fire Department calls for local residents and tourists, “it looks like we can go up to almost 50%.”

Mayor Phillip Pounds, however, said he wasn’t comfortable dedicating that level of tourism money to day-to-day operations.

“I don’t want our budget to get too reliant on variable tourism revenue,” he said later. “I’m comfortable in the 20% to 30% range.”

Fragoso explained that the city is supposed to spend funds collected through the hospitality tax and city accommodations tax on tourism-related services. By law, the city can use $25,000 plus 5% of the state accommodations tax for any purpose, sends 30% to the Charleston Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to be used to attract tourists to the Lowcountry and spends the remaining 65% on tourism-related purposes.

During fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, IOP spent or will spend a combination of tourism funds on a variety of projects and services, including: the public dock and green space at the IOP Marina; salaries and equipment for paramedics in the Fire Department; design and construction costs for the renovation of City Hall; underground electric lines; exhaust systems at both fire stations; a Caterpillar trash loader; an outdoor fitness court; fencing and equipment at the dog park at the Recreation Center; professional and IT services; salary and benefits for a code enforcement officer, short-term rental compliance coordinator, public relations and media coordinator and financial analyst; salary and benefits for four police officers, a police sergeant, six firefighters, three paramedics, beach services officers, a Marina parking attendant; 50% of Public Works temporary labor and fuel; Police overtime; and a part-time restroom attendant.

Pounds said efforts to spend more tourism-related income on day-to-day operations of the city will have no effect on the $50,000 a year in state accommodations tax money the city currently distributes to local nonprofit organizations.