IOP homeowner will face off in court against DHEC

The question of whether a homeowner’s property rights should take precedence over regulations established by a state agency will be settled in court.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and its Office of Ocean & Coastal Resource Management have asked the state’s Administrative Law Court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction prohibiting Rom and Renee Reddy from continuing work on a structure located on their Isle of Palms oceanfront property. The Reddys responded by filing a countersuit against DHEC and the city of IOP.

Following an executive session at its regularly scheduled Feb. 27 meeting, the IOP City Council voted unanimously to authorize City Attorney Mac McQuillin “to respond and proceed accordingly.”

“We’ve got to defend ourselves,” IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds commented later.

The Reddys say the structure is landward of state jurisdictional lines and prior a Dec. 17 storm was located inside their fenced yard and is necessary to protect their property from the erosion that has plagued the southwest end of IOP for more than a year. OCRM claims in its motion that “if an injunction is not issued, the public will suffer immediate and irreparable harm.”

DHEC issued two cease and desist directives to the property owners – on Jan. 25 and Feb. 2 – demanding that they discontinue work on the wall. Reddy’s lawyers responded, saying DHEC did not have the jurisdiction to issue these orders. In addition, according to the court filing, OCRM compliance and Enforcement Section Manager Morgan Flake spoke with IOP Deputy Administrator Douglas Kerr and informed him that the Reddys’ wall was “the subject of ongoing compliance efforts and therefore could not be covered by sand.” Flake told Kerr that the city, which was battling erosion by scraping sand on the island’s southwest end, to skip the Reddy property until the homeowners removed the structure. The Reddys’ permit to bring in new sand themselves to replace their eroded property seaward of the structure was also denied by the city at OCRM’s direction.

The Reddys issued the following statement: “The United States constitution frowns on government taking private property either physically or through regulation. The South Carolina General Assembly is very cautious about state jurisdiction over private property and establishes jurisdictional lines voted on by the Legislature. We do not believe state agencies like OCRM can assert unlimited and variable jurisdiction based on the judgment of staff to assert government control over private property. We further do not believe a municipality can assert jurisdiction over private land that exceeds the state’s jurisdiction. Let us not forget the reason we are here is because the state and municipality failed to replenish and renourish the beach to maintain a dry sand beach at high tide and a viable dune system as called for under the law.”

Like the city of IOP, DHEC chose not to comment on pending litigation.