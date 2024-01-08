IOP Police Department Provides Winter Storm Update

The Isle of Palms Police Department today shared the following winter storm update:

"City of Isle of Palms officials continue to monitor the winter storm expected to impact our area on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The National Weather Service has put out a Strong Storm Advisory for Tuesday. The Isle of Palms could see 30-40 mph sustained winds with gusts to 50-60 mph. Other hazards include strong thunderstorms, coastal flooding, high surf, and beach erosion in our area. There is also a severe threat of tornadoes tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

Office closures and changes to city operations are as follows:

City offices and the Recreation Center will close at noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Administrative staff will work remotely the rest of the afternoon. Many City Hall services are available online at Virtual City Hall - Virtual City Hall | City of Isle of Palms, SC (iop.net).

Isle of Palms Recreation Department programs and classes scheduled after noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, are canceled.

Special City Council Workshop meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 9 at 5:00 p.m. will be rescheduled to a later date.

Normal garbage collection services on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Residents should secure garbage bins after service. Yard debris collection will resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Sandbags are available at no charge at the city’s Public Safety Building- located at 30 J. C. Long Blvd. Sand is available at the large Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive. Citizens are responsible for filling their own sandbags. Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are limited to 10 per person.

Suggested Preparations: