IOP Rec. Department to Host 2nd Annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its second annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn during the second Thursday of every month, from May to November 2024. Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access at 7:30 am and embark on a wellness and educational journey. All residents and visitors are welcome.  

“We are excited to welcome back the Sea Stroll & Learn,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “The program allows participants to start the day with sand in their toes, friends by their side and a chance to learn something new about our beaches.” 

Schedule:

May 9th

  • Beach Clean-up with IOP Beach Clean-up Crew - Susan Smith and Howard Hogue 

June 13th

  • SC Birds with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran 

July 11th

  • Sea Turtles with Island Turtle Team's Mary Pringle 

August 8th

  • South Carolina Reptiles with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran 

September 12th

  • Under the Sea with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran 

October 10th

  • Barrier Islands with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran 

November 14th

  • Life in the Sand with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran 

For ore information, visit IOP.net.