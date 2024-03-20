IOP Rec. Department to Host 2nd Annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its second annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn during the second Thursday of every month, from May to November 2024. Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access at 7:30 am and embark on a wellness and educational journey. All residents and visitors are welcome.

“We are excited to welcome back the Sea Stroll & Learn,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “The program allows participants to start the day with sand in their toes, friends by their side and a chance to learn something new about our beaches.”

Schedule:

May 9th

Beach Clean-up with IOP Beach Clean-up Crew - Susan Smith and Howard Hogue

June 13th

SC Birds with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran

July 11th

Sea Turtles with Island Turtle Team's Mary Pringle

August 8th

South Carolina Reptiles with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran

September 12th

Under the Sea with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran

October 10th

Barrier Islands with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran

November 14th

Life in the Sand with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran

For ore information, visit IOP.net.