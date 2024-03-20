IOP Rec. Department to Host 2nd Annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host its second annual Free Sea Stroll & Learn during the second Thursday of every month, from May to November 2024. Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access at 7:30 am and embark on a wellness and educational journey. All residents and visitors are welcome.
“We are excited to welcome back the Sea Stroll & Learn,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell. “The program allows participants to start the day with sand in their toes, friends by their side and a chance to learn something new about our beaches.”
Schedule:
May 9th
- Beach Clean-up with IOP Beach Clean-up Crew - Susan Smith and Howard Hogue
June 13th
- SC Birds with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran
July 11th
- Sea Turtles with Island Turtle Team's Mary Pringle
August 8th
- South Carolina Reptiles with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran
September 12th
- Under the Sea with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran
October 10th
- Barrier Islands with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran
November 14th
- Life in the Sand with Coastal Expeditions' Abbi Cochran
For ore information, visit IOP.net.