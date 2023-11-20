Isle of Palms Boat Club Now Open with New Look

The Isle of Palms Marina is now open with fresh new look.
BETTER AMENITIES
- Full Service Ship Store
- Deli Kitchen
- Access to world-class shopping and dining nearby
- Overnight lodgings nearby
- Private Boat Ramp
- Much more!
PREMIER LOCATION
- Located on the intracoastal waterways
- Unmatched sunset views and abundant wildlife
- A short drive away from historic Charleston & Mt. Pleasant and minutes away from golf courses and tennis courts at the Wild Dunes Resort.
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Our smart marina technology provides a seamless electronic contract, and easy payment processing – including “House Account” options for our guest and members. The custom IOP app makes launches and retrievals flawless. No more phone calls or scheduling issues!
BETTER SERVICE
Our custom “IOP App” conveniently schedules dry storage launches, as well as add-on “Marina Concierge” services. This includes reservation of water toys, fuel, ice, food, beverages, pump out, bottom cleaning, maintenance and more.
FIRST CLASS | CONVENIENT
- BATHROOM
- LAUNDRY
- SHIP STORE
- DELI
- INTERNET
- GAS/DIESEL
- BOAT CLUB
- PARKING
- BOAT RENTALS
- & MORE!