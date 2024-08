Expand Campsen

Isle of Palms City Councilmember Elizabeth Campsen today submitted her resignation, effective immediately. In an email to fellow councilmembers, Campsen said she and her husband, Richard, would be moving off the island.

The couple purchased a new home that they plan to make their primary residence in the new year.

Campsen said she was resigning immediately to align the municipal election for her seat with the upcoming general election.