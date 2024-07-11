Isle of Palms Introduces Firefighter Founders to Support Local Fire Department

The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms proudly recognizes a host of local individuals, couples, and businesses whose generous contributions have launched the Firefighter Founders program. This new initiative is tailored to meet the Isle of Palms Fire Department's specific needs, directly supporting the priorities outlined by the Fire Chief.

Chief Oliverius is a steadfast advocate for his team, emphasizing the importance of not just managing salaries, benefits, and training, but also enhancing recruitment and retention efforts. He recently highlighted the significant role of the Firefighter Founders program:

"The Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue is privileged to serve a community that's both vibrant and supportive. The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms, through the Firefighter Founders program, has become a pivotal element in enhancing the lives of our firefighters. This program is proactive, adaptable, and effective, not only in supporting our safety personnel but also in advancing our community outreach initiatives. It addresses crucial needs, providing essential support where it's most needed—ranging from mental health initiatives through MUSC to scholarship opportunities and hardship support. The collaboration between our department and the LENS Foundation has been incredibly beneficial, profoundly impacting our firefighters and their families."

The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms and the Fire Department extend a heartfelt thank you to the inaugural Firefighter Founders:

Jim and Linda Thompson

Jean Blackwell and Kim Williams

Ted and Anne Kinghorn

Joanna and Stewart Brown

Stuart Bascomb

Mike and Clair Powers

Dudley and Glenda Spangler

Brooke and Dimi Matouchev

Gary and Kim Chesson

Paige and Rob Hauff

Dave and Trudi Rohr

Kathryn Magruder

Karen and Charles McCoy

Beth and Murray Small

Sandy and Peggy Stone

Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce

SkyRun Charleston Property Management

Jenn Grabenstetter

Pete and Michele Page

Phillip and Laurie Pounds

Jarrett and Brett Kraeling

Patricia Buddemeyer

Maryanne and Alec Chalmers

Ginn and Brad Maiers

Diane Tausig

Kathy Shook

Myron and Melly Tucker

Stems and Skins

Bernie and Shawn Drackwicz

MacIntyre Brothers

Tony and Whitney Jones

Betsy Reidenbach

Carolina One Real Estate IOP

Dave and Barb Janssen

For additional information on how you can join the Firefighter Founders or participate in upcoming public safety programs like National Night Out and the Public Safety Open House, please visit https://www.lensiop.org/firefighter-founders. We welcome your involvement in our efforts to support our first responders and enhance community safety.

Fire Marshal Sean Harshaw also expressed profound gratitude for this support, noting the emotional and practical benefits it brings to the department and inviting all community members to engage with the LENS-sponsored Autumn safety programs.