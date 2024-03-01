Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for Front Beach Fest 2024

The City of Isle of Palms Front Beach Fest will take place Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 12 pm to 4 pm. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Saturday, March 2, 2024

  • Starting at 6 a.m. Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic.
  • Starting at 6 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue. Any vehicles left in the area will be towed.
  • Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by 7 p.m.
  • Isle of Palms Police Department will have officers assisting with traffic control and event security.
  • Parking is free in the municipal parking lots and metered parking spaces.