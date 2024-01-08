Isle of Palms PD Shares Important Numbers to Know During Storm

The Isle of Palms Police Department today shared several important phone numbers to know in relation to the upcoming inclement weather. You can see the list below.
Important numbers to know:
- For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911
- Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522
- Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148
- Dominion Energy- Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234
- Dominion Energy- Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465
- Dominion Energy- Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083
- Dominion Energy- Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465
Be sure to monitor the National Weather Service for the latest weather updates - weather.gov
For storm and city operations updates, visit iop.net, the city’s Facebook page, and check local news outlets.
Emergency preparedness resources are also available on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website: www.scemd.org