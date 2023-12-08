Isle of Palms Recreation Department Offers FREE Social Clubs & Programs

This week, the City of Isle of Palms (IOP) Recreation Department released the 2024 January - May activity calendar. The 2024 line-up offers a plethora of continued and new FREE opportunities for residents and visitors.

“Community engagement is a top priority for Isle of Palms Recreation Department,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director. “We will continue to offer our popular ongoing programs but are committed to exploring new ideas that fit,” she continued. The Recreation Center is a hub for the community and is located on 24 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC.

FREE SOCIAL CLUBS AND PROGRAMS featured include:

BARK PARK

• Sunrise to sundown

• Newly renovated

• Large and small dog areas

• Rules are posted at the entrance.

BEACH YOGA

• Every Tuesday

• May – October

• 7:30AM

• 25th Avenue Beach Access

• Yoga Flow format for all levels of fitness. Bring a mat, towel, and blocks.

BRIDGE SOCIAL CLUB

• Wednesdays

• 10AM – 12PM

• Tadpole Room

• Bring a friend and join in a friendly game of Bridge!

CARDIO ROOM

• Hours

Monday 8AM – 6PM

Tuesday 8AM – 5PM

Wednesday 8AM – 6:30PM

Thursday 8AM – 5PM

Friday 8AM – 4PM

Saturday 7:30AM – 2PM

• First come, first serve.

• Equipment – treadmills, recumbent bikes, and ellipticals.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

• Friday

• December 29, January 26, and March 29

• 9AM

• Magnolia Room

CREATIVE WRITING GRADES 5-8

• Thursdays

• 4:30PM

• Minnow Room

• This club is currently at capacity. Waitlist option is available.

FITNESS COURT

• Sunrise to sunset

• Outdoor circuit training system designed for adults of all ages and fitness level.

GAME ROOM

• Fridays

• 10AM – 2PM

• Lobby and Tadpole Room

• Cards, dominoes, checkers, chess, board games, and puzzles galore!

GATHER & KNIT

• Mondays

• 10AM

• Front Lobby

• Knit, crochet, share patterns, and learn.

GYMNASIUM

• Monday – Friday hours vary based on programming.

• Saturdays

Adult Play 7:30 – 9AM

Open Gym 11AM – 2PM

• Recreation Department programs and activities have priority.

ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLUB

• Wednesdays

• 10AM

• Minnow Room

• Meet and greet friends that share a common interest in the language and culture of Italy.

KEENAGER LUNCHEON (COVERED DISH SOCIAL)

• First Wednesday of every month

• January – May

• 12PM

• Magnolia Room

• Bring a dish to share, socialize, and enjoy the entertainment.

LENDING LIBRARY

• Monday – Saturday

• Building hours – may be limited based on Recreation Department programs and activities.

• Magnolia Room

• Books are loaned on an honour system.

• Volunteers needed.

MAH JONG

• Mondays

• 12PM

• Front Lobby

OUTDOOR BASKETBALL, PICKLEBALL, AND TENNIS COURTS

• First come, first serve basis.

• Pickleball and Tennis Courts have rules and open play times posted at the gate. • Courts have lights.

• Sunrise to 10PM

• Courts cannot be reserved.

• Recreation Department programs and activities have priority.

PICNIC SHELTER

• Sunrise to sunset

• First come, first serve.

• Shelter cannot be reserved.

• Recreation Department programs and activities have priority.

PLAYGROUND

• Sunrise to sunset

• Outdoor playground designed for children of all ages.

POKEMON CLUB AGES 6-12

• Last Wednesday of each month

• January - May

• 4PM

• Volunteer monitored. All skill levels welcome. Participants are required to bring cards.

RUN CLUB AGES 8-10

• Mondays 4:30-5:30PM

• January – May

• Volunteer organized club.

SEA STROLL & LEARN

• 2nd Tuesday of every month

• May – November

• 7:30AM

• 25th Avenue beach access

• Stroll with friends and listen to local Naturalists as they share titbits about SC coastal animals, birds, reptiles, fish, insects, and more!

TABLE TENNIS OPEN PLAY

• Thursdays

• Now – May

• 10AM – 12PM

• Friendly competition. All skill levels welcome.

WELCOME WEDNESDAYS

• Every Wednesday

• 8AM – 12PM

• Front Lobby

• Slow down, grab a coffee, have a seat, and join in the fun. Speaker series, various displays, vendors, and highlights schedule will be announced soon.

For more details visit IOP.net or stop by the Recreation Center Front Desk.