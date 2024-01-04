Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Offer a Youth Music Program

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will offer a new youth music program for children aged six (6) months to four (4) years old.

“The new Sing, Play, Learn with Miss Crystal is an interactive program that utilizes play to encourage creativity and a love for music,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

The program will be held Mondays, from 10 am to 11 am, starting on January 8th. It will run through March 25th (No class on January 15th, 29th, and February 19th). Each session will be held in the Isle of Palms Recreation Department's Minnow Room.

Cost:

• Residents - $200

• Non-residents - $205

• Sibling discounts may apply.

Register at IOP.net or at the Recreation Center. A caregiver must attend each class with the child.