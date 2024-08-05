LENS Foundation Provides Back-to-School Boost for Isle of Palms Heroes

On July 30, the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms demonstrated their commitment to community support by gifting back-to-school gift cards to the island's police and fire departments. This gesture aims to alleviate some of the educational expenses faced by the families of the city’s public safety personnel as the new school year approaches.

Thanks to the generosity of LENS donors, the gift cards will provide much-needed assistance to parents dealing with the rising costs of school supplies.

"With inflation being what it is, there is an extra burden on parents who need to buy school supplies for their school-age children,” said Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett. “The LENS Back-to-School Gift Card program is a significant help to the public safety personnel who need to make sure that their kids have what they need for school. A huge thank you to LENS for doing this. This is a tremendous help."

To learn more about the foundation, discover how you can get involved, or make a donation, visit LENSIOP.ORG.