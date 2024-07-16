LENS Foundation to host IOP Firefighter Appreciation Night in October

The Isle of Palms LENS Foundation will host the IOP Firefighter Appreciation Night on Thursday, October 10th. This special event in recognition of National Firefighter's Week will take place will run from 6 pm to 8 pm at Islander 71 (80 41st Ave.).

The family-friendly event will include:

Mayor Phillip Pounds serving as a guest bartender

Beer, Wine & Cocktails

Live Music

Free Kids Meals

Firetrucks on-site

All proceeds and tips from the featured drinks will go to the IOP LENS Foundation to benefit the Isle of Palms Fire Department.

Registration is not required to attend, but by registering, you are automatically entered into a lottery for a chance to win a gift card to Islander 71.