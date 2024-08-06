Lonon Foundation's Annual Shuck Fest Scheduled for November 3rd

The Lonon Foundation will host their annual Shuck Fest on Sunday, November 3rd from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club (201 Palm Blvd.). Proceeds from the event help the organization's mission of providing resources to children impacted by parental cancer.

Tickets will be $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Ticket price includes oysters, barbecue, and live music. Beer, wine, and 2024 Shuck Fest t-shirts available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased here.

You can learn more on The Lonon Foundation's website.