Mostly Quiet Weather For the Next Week

A benign weather pattern is shaping up over the next week, with one exception. The current weather map shows a storm moving through the western states as a dry cold front moves southward through the eastern part of the country. The cold front lacks moisture and will move through South Carolina late tonight. The western storm system will make steady progress eastward over the weekend.

The Weather Prediction Center's weather map for 7 a.m. EST today showing the positions of weather features and precipitation areas.

Ahead of the front, this afternoon and evening look pleasant for early February, with temperatures above average. It will cool off to near average for the weekend behind the front, with highs ranging from the low 50s in the Upstate to the low 60s in the Lowcountry.

The western storm will reach South Carolina late in the weekend as it takes the low road through the southern tier of states. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of it, with rain breaking out over the Lowcountry and Central Savannah River Area during the afternoon and evening. The rain will affect mainly the I-20 Corridor and south Sunday night into Monday, with the northern part of the state staying dry or only getting a bit of rain.

This is a map showing total rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service through Monday morning. More rain will fall during the day Monday, primarily over the southern part of South Carolina.

However, the Lowcountry will get substantial rain, and there is a chance for a 1-3 inch soaking over the far south, depending on the storm's track. It will also be a wind-driven rain, though peak gusts of 30-40 mph along our Coastal Plain should not be enough to cause any notable damage.

Once that storm moves out to sea later Monday, it looks quiet for days. An area of high pressure will take control of the weather along the Eastern Seaboard starting Monday, and all signs indicate it will reign through next Friday. That means we will see a stretch of dry and tranquil weather. Temperatures start the week at or slightly below average for early February but warm up starting Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look pleasant, with highs in the 60s; parts of the state might reach the 70s next Friday. The next chance for rain comes next weekend.

You may wonder what's become of the cold air I said a week ago would arrive by the 10th. Well, it looks delayed but not denied. Long-range computer models now show the turn to colder happening around mid-month. So, don't give up on winter just yet, despite what a rodent up north might tell you through his interpreters.