Mount Pleasant Church empowers youngsters to communicate the Easter message, bridging generational boundaries

This Easter Sunday in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, something special happened at Olive Branch Church. Instead of just hearing a traditional sermon, the congregation saw something refreshing. Reverend Harkness gave the younger members of the church a chance to step up and deliver the Easter message themselves.

Youth Members Share the Easter Message

Walter Smalls Jr., one of the young speakers, said it was his first time ever speaking at church. Despite the nerves, he and others felt it was an important moment to connect with people their own age. Reverend Harkness believed that when the message comes from their peers, it might touch young hearts in a new way.

Church Tries to Reach Younger Generation

The church has noticed a gap — fewer young people are attending services. Now, both the older and younger members are trying to change that. Young speaker Courtney explained it clearly: “Young people aren’t coming to church. So we have to meet them where they’re at.”

That means finding new ways to connect, making the message relatable, and showing that church is a space where young people are welcome and valued.

A Bold Move on Easter Sunday

Reverend Harkness felt inspired to let the youth speak on Easter, one of the most meaningful days in the Christian calendar. “It just dropped in my spirit that Easter would be a good time to show them we value them,” he said.

And the young generation didn’t hesitate. They accepted the challenge and stood proudly in front of the congregation. “We’re all about to be up there giving the message,” said Santel Brown, another youth speaker.

Looking Forward with Faith

Although this was something new for the church, Reverend Harkness believes strongly in the younger generation. He trusts that giving them a voice will help build a stronger, more connected community for the future.

By involving young people directly, Olive Branch Church is taking steps to grow and reach new hearts. It’s not just about tradition — it’s about transformation.

