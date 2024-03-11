Ocean Boulevard Home Gutted by Fire

An Isle of Palms home was gutted by a fire March 10th. No injuries were reported, and, despite windy conditions, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and limit the damage to nearby houses.

The fire, at 505 Ocean Blvd., was reported at 2:47 p.m. and units of the IOP Fire Department were dispatched a minute later. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:53 p.m., they discovered the elevated three-story home “heavily involved in fire in the front and both sides,” according to Fire Chief Craig Oliverius. He said two adults and a dog were able to escape the blaze without injuries.

The chief noted that it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Though the fire caused “extreme damage,” the homes on either side were virtually unscathed except for some melted siding at 507 Ocean Boulevard.

“They had two houses they were trying to protect. They handled that as soon as they arrived,” Oliverius pointed out. “It was a wind-driven fire. The wind was pretty significant at that time of day. It was pushing heat and smoke toward the neighboring houses.”

Including the chief and Fire Marshal Sean Harshaw, 11 IOP fighters were on the scene. They were aided in fighting the fire by units from Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant. The IOP Police Department, Charleston County Rescue, Charleston County EMS, the city of Charleston and Dominion Energy all helped out as well.

Oliverius said Harshaw and the town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department investigated the fire the evening of March 10th and the morning of March 11th and listed the cause of the fire as “undetermined.”

“It’s no longer under investigation,” Oliverius said the afternoon of March 11th.

“I encourage people to always have working smoke detectors in their home and an exit strategy if they do have a fire. Having a fire extinguisher present is always best practice,” he concluded.