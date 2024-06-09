Photos: Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition

× Expand Best of Show - Overall: Riverdogs Days of Summer

The Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition was held on the Isle of Palms on Saturday, June 1. This year’s winners included:

Best of Children's

1st - Site O - Wish Upon a Starfish

2nd - Site Q - Future Island Living

3rd - Site T - Cat Ate the Fish

Best of Young Adults

1st - Site K - Kung Fu Wave

2nd - Site L - Game On!

3rd - Site M - Just Chum

Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award - Best of Family

1st - Site 26 - Sea Biscuit

2nd - Site EE - ATL Shawty

3rd - Site X - Bluey

Best Architectural

1st - Site 25 - Giant Castle by the Sea

2nd - Site D - Sease Family Drip Company

3rd - Site 5 - Breach Inlet Icon

Most Creative

1st - Site C - Big Al

2nd - Site 7 - Garfield

3rd - Site 14 - Isle of Bones

Best of Adults

1st - Site 8 - Saving Money

2nd - Site 12 - Dorchester Paws

3rd - Site 17 - Americans in Paris

Best of Show - Overall

Site 1 - Riverdogs Days of Summer