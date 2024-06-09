Photos: Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition

Best of Show - Overall: Riverdogs Days of Summer
The Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition was held on the Isle of Palms on Saturday, June 1. This year’s winners included:
Best of Children's
1st - Site O - Wish Upon a Starfish
2nd - Site Q - Future Island Living
3rd - Site T - Cat Ate the Fish
Best of Young Adults
1st - Site K - Kung Fu Wave
2nd - Site L - Game On!
3rd - Site M - Just Chum
Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award - Best of Family
1st - Site 26 - Sea Biscuit
2nd - Site EE - ATL Shawty
3rd - Site X - Bluey
Best Architectural
1st - Site 25 - Giant Castle by the Sea
2nd - Site D - Sease Family Drip Company
3rd - Site 5 - Breach Inlet Icon
Most Creative
1st - Site C - Big Al
2nd - Site 7 - Garfield
3rd - Site 14 - Isle of Bones
Best of Adults
1st - Site 8 - Saving Money
2nd - Site 12 - Dorchester Paws
3rd - Site 17 - Americans in Paris
Best of Show - Overall
Site 1 - Riverdogs Days of Summer
