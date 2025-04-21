Pride wins game two of doubleheader against Charleston

After a tough loss in the first game, the Hofstra University softball team bounced back strongly in the second game of their doubleheader against the College of Charleston. On Friday, April 18, the Pride grabbed a 6-2 win, improving their Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) conference record to 11-9. They are now just one game behind Charleston in the standings.

Carley Ernst Shines with Complete Game Win

Carley Ernst was the star for Hofstra in the circle. She pitched a complete game, giving up only one earned run on nine hits and striking out five batters. This strong performance earned her the fourth win of the season as a member of the Pride. She kept the Cougars from building momentum, showing excellent control throughout the game.

Malinowski Leads the Offense

Olivia Malinowski had a fantastic day at the plate. She went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a key two-RBI double in the fourth inning and another RBI single in the sixth. Her timely hitting helped Hofstra break the game open in the middle innings. Anna Butler and Alanna Morse also had strong games, each collecting multiple hits.

Charleston Starts Strong but Fades

Charleston pitcher Ryley Kutter kept Hofstra scoreless for the first three innings. But in the fourth, things turned quickly. The Pride scored three runs, followed by another three in the sixth, which sealed the win. Kutter was charged with the loss, finishing with six earned runs allowed on nine hits over 5.2 innings.

Game Highlights by Innings

In the second inning, Charleston’s Leela Langston started things off with a single, and later came around to score on a passed ball, giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead.

Hofstra responded in the fourth. Anna Butler doubled, Mackenzie Fitzgerald reached on a bunt single, and Morse brought in the tying run. Then Malinowski smashed a double to bring in two more runs, making it 3-1.

The sixth inning saw Hofstra pull away. Dahlia Palacio started with a single, advanced on a bunt, and scored on Malinowski’s hit. A walk and a single loaded the bases for Butler, who hit a two-RBI single to make it 6-1.

Charleston tried to fight back in the seventh inning. Halle Cannon singled and scored on a double by Jay Wrightsman, but Hofstra’s defense shut the door to end the game at 6-2.

Pride Eyes Series Win in Final Game

With the doubleheader split, Hofstra aimed to take the series win in the deciding game on Saturday, April 19 at Bill Edwards Stadium. First pitch was scheduled for 1 p.m.

