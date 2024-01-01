Property Protection: A Founding Pillar of Freedom

Join Isle of Palms resident Rom Reddy as he engages in an enlightening conversation with Island Eye News Publisher Lynn Pierotti. In this deep dive, they tackle pressing issues such as the Isle of Palms beach erosion, examine current property ordinances, debate the need for seawalls, and clear up misinformation circulating about the community's efforts in erosion control and protection. Tune in for this insightful discussion on vital environmental and regulatory topics impacting the Isle of Palms community.