Register Now for Taste of the Island!

Taste of the Island, hosted by The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms, is the annual fundraising event dedicated to supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department. This year's theme celebrates the hospitality industry through a friendly competition, inviting attendees to sample and vote on signature dishes from local restaurants. Discover the signature dishes from our participating restaurants, each bringing a unique taste of the island to your palate.

Participating Restaurants and Their Signature Dishes:

Coastal Provisions

Raw Oysters with Onion Puree and Pickled Watermelon Relish

Crispy Fried Leeks

The Boathouse

Pickled Shrimp & Vegetables with Lemon Basil Aioli on Crostini

Long Island Cafe

Stuffed Shrimp with Lemon Butter Sauce

The Refuge

Lettuce Wrapped Lobster Rolls

Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

Simmons Seafood

Key Lime Pie in Small Mason Jars

Cafe Paname

Coffee and Tea

ACME

Short Ribs and Grits

Sweet T

Fried Chicken with Charleston Red Rice

Mini Cheesecake Bites

Harris Teeter

Charcuterie & Beef Tips

Islander 71

A Selection from the Raw Bar including Shrimp Boat, Tuna Poke, & Crab Cakes

Event Details:

Location: The Citadel Beach House, Isle of Palms

The Citadel Beach House, Isle of Palms Date: May 15th, 2024

May 15th, 2024 Highlights: Live music, an auction, and a chance to vote for your favorite dish amidst a gorgeous setting.

How to Register:

Secure your participation in this gastronomic celebration by registering today. REGISTER HERE to reserve your spot. Your attendance not only promises an evening of great food and fun but also supports a vital cause in our community.