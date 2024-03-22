Resilience in the Face of Rising Seas: The Growing Case for Artificial Turf in Coastal Communities

In the wake of an unprecedented nor'easter that struck on December 17th, unleashing 9.5-foot tides—the fourth highest on record—coastal communities are facing the harsh realities of climate change and its impact on traditional landscaping. The storm, detailed in a previous article by The Island Eye News, left a trail of destruction across barrier islands and coastal areas, highlighting the vulnerability of natural lawns and landscapes to extreme weather events and flooding.

Bryan Vogt, President of ProGreen Charleston, sheds light on the aftermath and the growing shift towards sustainable landscaping solutions. "Coastal flooding isn't just a temporary inconvenience; it's a damaging force, particularly when coupled with saltwater. The salt does far more long-term damage than freshwater, affecting nearly every traditional grass type except for Seashore Paspalum," Vogt explains. However, even this salt-tolerant turf comes with its challenges—coarse blades, aggressive growth, difficulty in mowing, scarcity, and slow recovery post-damage.

The storm's impact extended beyond residential areas, affecting homes and businesses along Waterway Blvd, Cameron Blvd, and Palm Blvd in Isle of Palms, as well as most of Sullivan's Island. This widespread devastation has prompted a reevaluation of landscaping practices in these vulnerable regions.

Artificial turf emerges as a formidable solution against such challenges. Unlike natural turf, synthetic options offer a resilient barrier to erosion and flooding. "Artificial turf is not just about aesthetics; it's about resilience. It conserves water, eliminates the need for harmful fertilizers, and provides a low-maintenance solution that stands the test of time and weather," Vogt emphasizes.

Moreover, the environmental benefits of artificial turf extend beyond water conservation and reduced chemical use. Vogt highlights the importance of responsible disposal and recycling initiatives for artificial grass, mitigating potential environmental impacts and ensuring a sustainable approach to landscaping.

Testimonials from island residents and business owners further attest to the benefits of synthetic turf. Reese Havens, a former baseball pro, local IOP resident and Carolina One real estate agent, recently installed ProGreen turf around his home’s pool, and frequently recommends it to his real estate clients.

“We previously had Zoysia turf…the grass and mud were constantly getting on the kids feet, then dragged into the pool, and in the house. All that changed after ProGreen installed synthetic turf. It looks great all the time, the kids can play on it even after it rains, and the ProGreen installers gave us tips on how to maintain it.”

And, Jon Bushnell, owner of the Islander 71 Restaurant in IOP, added, "We installed ProGreen turf at Islander 71 two years ago. Customers and their children love the turf and even with such high foot traffic we have had no issues, until the king tide and flooding on IOP in December 2023. The turf and attached pavers had minor damage, but ProGreen responded immediately, and we reopened the turf area in 48 hours.”

As coastal communities grapple with the realities of rising sea levels and increased storm activity, the shift towards artificial turf represents a proactive step in safeguarding landscapes against future threats. This transition not only preserves the natural beauty of these areas but also underscores a commitment to sustainability and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

In conclusion, the aftermath of the December nor'easter serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in traditional landscaping within coastal regions. The adoption of artificial turf, as advocated by experts like Bryan Vogt and echoed by their clients, offers a viable and sustainable solution, ensuring that the scenic beauty and environmental integrity of barrier islands and coastal communities are preserved for generations to come.