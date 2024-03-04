Review: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

With two convenient locations nearby—one on Folly Road and the other in Mount Pleasant—you're just a short distance away from savoring the culinary excellence that The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has to offer. From the moment you step through the door, I was greeted with the hypnotizing aroma of authentic Mediterranean flavors and warm hospitality as the staff greeted me with smiles.

The menu is a delightful journey through traditional Greek cuisine with a modern twist. Every dish bursts with freshness and vibrant flavors, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality ingredients and expert preparation.

Elena Karaivanova with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill shared that everything is prepared in house.

"Our people cut and skewer our meats daily, and our vegetables are freshly cut and washed for quality."

One of the standout dishes is their Souvlaki platters with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak, Australian lamb, or garlic shrimp. Each Entree is accompanied with pita and tzatziki sauce as well as either rice pilaf, French fries, or feta fries. I personally chose the lamb and it was cooked to perfection with a burst of flavors hitting all the right tastebuds. The feta fries were also a big hit in my books.

The menu is also very first-timer friendly. It can be hard to choose from so many great options but fear not. The menu has incorporated sampler platters so you can experience a little bit of everything when it comes to dips as well as desserts. Speaking of desserts, a must try is the baklava ice cream. I wanted to take a whole quart home with me!

The service at Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is exceptional, with attentive staff members who are passionate about sharing their love for Mediterranean cuisine, specifically Greek. "What sets us apart from other Mediterranean places around town is that we are strictly Greek," says Karaivanova, adding, "We strive to keep the authentic taste to bring the community together."

In addition to a stellar, on-sight experience, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers catering whether it be for a corporate event, a block party, a fundraiser, etc.

Overall, Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a true culinary gem in Charleston, offering delicious food, excellent service, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Whether you're craving a taste of the Mediterranean or simply looking for a memorable dining experience, this restaurant did not disappoint.