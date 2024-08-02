Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of Phase 3 Drainage Project at 41st Avenue

The City of Isle of Palms announced the successful completion of Phase 3 of the drainage projects at 30th, 36th and 41st Avenue Outfalls. To mark this significant milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. at the end of 41st Avenue, adjacent to the Isle of Palms Marina, which is located at 50 41st Ave. Attendees will include distinguished guests, officials and members of the local community.

During the ceremony, speakers will highlight the key features and benefits of the drainage project, emphasizing how it will help mitigate flooding risks and enhance the overall safety and resilience of the area.

The Phase 3 Drainage Project was undertaken to improve stormwater and tidal drainage across the island and improve the resilience of the city's infrastructure. Thanks to grant funding provided by the South Carolina Office of Resilience, this project has become a reality, benefiting our community and enhancing our preparedness for future challenges.

The project was also funded by the city’s capital projects fund bond proceeds.

We extend a warm invitation to the residents of Isle of Palms to join us for the ribbon-cutting. This event provides an opportunity to come together as a community, celebrate our achievements and express our gratitude to the South Carolina Office of Resilience and all those who contributed to the successful completion of this vital project.

For more information about the ceremony, contact the city at (843) 886-6428.