Roddy Akers of the Mason Dixon Band Sits Down for a Chat

“Got a Whiskey Bottle from the Behind the Bar; got a Dixie Woman Sitting in my Car…”

“There is a truth to all of my songs,” shares Roddy Akers, lead vocalist of the Mason Dixon Band after the release of "I’m a Southern Gentleman" on February 4, 2024.

"Southern Gentlemen" – was recorded here in Charleston and then mastered at Marshall Tucker studio by Rusty Millner. The original song is true to the spirit of being a Southern Gentleman growing up in the south among the sweet magnolia blossoms and beautiful southern belles. Akers captured the essence of growing up and dating in the south in this hard-hitting and energizing original. He wrote this song in thirty minutes – truth be told – over ten years ago!

When did your love affair with country music start?

A fan of Lynard Skynyrd and a pianist at age five, Roddy said he taught himself how to sing and keep a tune. He sang in a rock band in high school at Fort Johnson. Lynard Skynyrd was a huge influence alongside The Outlaws and Marshall Tucker.

How do you come up with your lyrics and music?

He loved(s) to sit with his friends, family, bandmates, and riff. He was riffing in his head and the lyrics came to him as he drafted this catchy southern rock country song.

The song begins with “Got a Whiskey Bottle from the Behind the Bar; got a Dixie Woman Sitting in my Car…” - and if that isn’t a southern rock country song through and through, I don’t know what is! "Southern Gentleman" is the song that quickly became a crowd favorite!

“We’ve been playing it at almost every gig [over the last ten years] and people love it," Akers said. "It resonates with people who live in the south and with southern culture, about a guy and a girl; grabbing a bottle of whiskey, taking his girl and having a good time.”

Tell us how Mason Dixon Band came to be.

“I am in love with writing songs,” Roddy shares. “Music can cure, can fix your whole body one piece at a time.”

Roddy shared that early on, he would go sing with any band he could find. He had been visiting bars around town for as long as he could remember. Some of his favorite memories were when he used to sing at Christine’s out on 61 in Givhans, SC.

“I sang Lynard Skynyrd covers and one night, met with the guitarist who asked me if I wanted to start a band.”

The title, Mason Dixon Band was suggested by JR and they just kept it. No fancy story there – Mason Dixon Band was born.

What or Who, is the Mason Dixon Band?

Formed in the heart of the Lowcountry of South Carolina, in 2005, the Mason Dixon Band is a powerhouse country music and southern rock band that has captured the essence of the genre while putting their own modern twist on it. Comprising six talented musicians with a deep passion for performing in front of live audiences and a genuine love for country music and southern rock, the band has become a staple in both local honky-tonks and global stages.

Tell us a secret… what is something we may not know about Mason Dixon Band.

Something you may not know is that they are a Veteran band! Roddy was in the Air Force and their current harmonica player was in the Navy. Past members were also from military branches. It should come as no surprise that they love to perform at local VFW’s and American Legions; one of his favorite performances was played on the Yorktown.

Where do you play?

Their work showcases the diverse range of events the Mason Dixon Band is suitable for as they energize fans at corporate events, special events, festivals, fairs, weddings, private parties, and stage appearances. No one can resist the hard-hitting energy of the Mason Dixon Band.

They have played at the Windjammer and Coconut Joe’s out on Isle of Palms and are scheduled to continue their Country Boys Party Tour with performances at LG’s by the Creek, Cedar Creek Tavern, and Rivertowne Public House in March.

So, where can you find Mason Dixon Band next?

"We will be performing at Dancing on the Cooper on April 26th! See you there!"